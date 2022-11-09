The San Jose mayor's race remains too close to call

As of Monday morning, the mayors race in the largest city in the Bay Area, San Jose, remains neck and neck.

According to officials as of approximately 8:00 a.m. 48% of ballots have been counted. Matt Mahan is leading Cindy Chavez by about 5,000 votes.

Chavez is a longtime politician and county supervisor. She was first elected to city council in 1998.

Mahan, a former businessman, was first elected to city council in 2020.

Both candidates didn't stop campaigning until polls closed on election Tuesday.

After polls closed, Chavez joined supporters at her election night party.

" What we were able to do with this campaign is bring the labor community and the business community and the environmental community and neighborhoods and peace officers, just every, civil rights leaders, non-profit organization leaders, all of you together," Chavez said. "Our ability to thrive together, to prosper together demonstrates to the whole world that it can be done."

Mahan said he is grateful for the support throughout his campaign.

"I'm just grateful for how much all these supporters sacrificed for this campaign. It was an incredible grassroots movement," said Mahan. "We were out spent but we were never outworked. Our team did an amazing job."

The candidates raised a combined $8.5 million throughout their campaigns.

Santa Clara County election officials said the next vote update will be given at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.