'The whole building is gone:' 73-year-old family business destroyed in 5-alarm San Francisco fire

San Francisco firefighters on Tuesday morning battled a five-alarm fire raging through multiple buildings, including a longtime family business, in the South of Market area.

Brian Bartfeld said that it is his family business, Bartfeld Sales Co. at 140 14th Street, appears to be completely destroyed.

"The whole building is gone," he said, adding thankfully that no one was in the building and there were no reported injuries.

The business has been around since 1947 and contains many flammable materials, including building material, lumber, wooden palettes and cardboard boxes.

Bartfeld said his dad showed up to work this morning and the entire building was on fire. He acknowledged he was the last one to close up shop on Monday about 3 p.m. and all was OK at that time.

Fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire was reported about 7 a.m. in a commercial structure and roughly 150 firefighters have responded to the scene. Power lines fell down during the course of the firefighting efforts, firefighters said, temporarily hampering their efforts. At one point, embers and sparks flew onto South Van Ness and the Central Freeway.

The heart of the blaze was centered on Erie Street near 14th and Shotwell streets near the Interstate 80/US 101 interchange.

KTVU cameras captured images of thick, black smoke spewing from behind a Sherwin Williams building and next door, Ceramic Tile Design.

Black plumes and orange flames could be seen as far away as the Bay Bridge.

Despite the dramatic images and damage, Bartfeld added that while there seems to be nothing left inside the building, he was thankful that all that was destroyed was physical material and there was no loss of life.

A five-alarm fire broke out in San Francisco on Erie Street. July 28, 2020 (Quan Ta)