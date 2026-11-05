The Brief Theo Ellington declared victory in his campaign for San Francisco District 10 supervisor on Thursday. He had 65% of the vote in the final round of the ranked choice voting process. District 10 includes Bayview-Hunters Point, Potrero Hill, Visitacion Valley and Candlestick Point neighborhoods. Ellington was born and raised in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. He is on the board of directors for the Ruth Williams Opera House, a performing arts venue in the Bayview District.



Theo Ellington, a candidate running to replace termed-out District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton in San Francisco, declared victory Thursday after moving ahead of his opponents on election night.

"The voters have spoken loud and clear," Ellington said in a social media post Thursday afternoon. "To my family, friends, and every resident who put their trust in me, I am forever grateful."

Running against two other top candidates, J.R. Eppler and Dion-Jay "DJ" Brookter, Ellington received about 65% of votes in the final round of the ranked choice voting process, according to preliminary results released Thursday. Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates based on preference.

Theo Ellington declares victory in San Francisco District 10 supervisor race. (Screengrab taken from theoellington.com)

District 10 covers the southeast corner of the city, including the Bayview-Hunters Point, Potrero Hill, Visitacion Valley and Candlestick Point neighborhoods. Walton has represented the district at City Hall since 2018.

Born and raised in the Bayview

Ellington was born and raised in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood and is on the board of directors for the Ruth Williams Opera House, a performing arts center in the Bayview District. He has served on several city commissions, led homelessness initiatives with the Salvation Army, and worked as the director of public affairs for the Golden State Warriors.

Ellington has played an active role in the fight to properly clean up the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "Superfund" site contaminated with hazardous materials after decades of naval activities that led to the accumulation radioactive material in the soil and water near the site.

"I was born and raised in these neighborhoods, and I've dedicated my life to serving them," Ellington said. "Now, we have an opportunity to write the next chapter together ... now the real work begins."

The electoral process

Thursday's tally included an additional 50,062 vote-by-mail ballots since the last results were released on election night. The San Francisco Department of Elections still has to count 86,700 ballots.

Estimates of remaining ballots to count and all election results reports are posted at sfelections.gov/results. Ballot processing is open to public observation in-person and via livestream at sfelections.gov/observe. The department will also post updated results at 4 p.m. each day through Nov. 13.

