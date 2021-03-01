Thief uses blowtorch to burglarize SF store struck twice in one night

San Francisco police are investigating after a business in the Sunset District was burglarized twice in one night.

The first thief is seen on surveillance video using a blowtorch to break into a store called Footprint, located at 1701 Taraval Street, early Friday morning.

Police said the store was burglarized a second time about an hour later when someone drove by and noticed the breached front door's shattered glass.

The owner said the store alarm was not triggered until the second thief entered. He said he is still taking inventory of exactly what was stolen. He estimated the loss to be at tens of thousands of dollars in stolen goods.