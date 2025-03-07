Thieves ram stolen car into Campbell camera store in early morning burglary: police

article

A South Bay camera store that's been a staple in the community for nearly a century was burglarized this week after a car rammed through the store's front entrance.

San Jose Camera & Video in Campbell was broken into and ransacked around 3:45 a.m. by thieves who left a trail of destruction in their wake.

Campbell police said six to seven suspects rammed a stolen Honda through the store's front gate before raiding the store of products.

The store was temporarily closed because of the break-in but reopened Friday.

By the numbers:

The camera store didn't share the total costs of the products stolen but is looking to raise $50,000 in an online fundraiser.

According to police, around $65,000 worth of digital camera bodies and lenses were stolen in the theft.

The backstory:

When Campbell police arrived at the scene, they found the stolen Honda believed to be used in the burglary.

In the car, multiple 9mm bullet casings were found. Authorities said the car was reported stolen out of Walnut Creek on Jan. 25.

Additionally, police spotted both white and silver Lexus sedans speeding from the scene when they arrived to investigate the report.

It's not the first time the store has been the victim of a crime. Their most recent robbery occurred in January 2023 and an employee was shot in the midst of it while thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Five people were arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy in that incident.

Local perspective:

The store has been around since 1929 and has been in its current location for over 40 years.

It's been family-owned and operated since its opening, four generations in, the store said in their fundraiser.

"Many of you may know that we have been robbed in the past, and it’s hard to keep afloat and compete with the likes of Amazon," the store said in a social media post.

"We have been serving San Jose and the South Bay for almost 100 years and would love to for another 100," they added.

Those who want to donate to the camera store can do so through their GoFundMe.

KTVU reached out to San Jose Camera & Video but did not hear back in time for publication.