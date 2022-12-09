Thieves steal toys, games from Oakland nonprofit ahead of holiday giveaway

A minivan full of toys and gifts, meant for a holiday giveaway, was broken into leaving a non-profit group in Oakland devastated.

"Now to see it's all gone," Oak Center Cultural Center Executive Director Deltrina Johnson said on Thursday. "I thought they would consider that. But obviously, that wasn't the case."

She said the toys and games were for next weekend's gift giveaway.

She believes the gifts were stolen from her van on Wednesday night.

"I didn't realize how sad this is," she said. "Someone comes in and ruins everything. I'm even sad for those who took it, their state of mind, that's a sad place to be at.



Anyone who wants to help, can stop by the Oak Center on Adeline Street or visit its website.

Johnson said they plan to still hold the gift giveaway on Dec. 17.

