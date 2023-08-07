Thieves using Bluetooth technology for car break-ins: report

Hiding your laptop in your car trunk is not a good idea – the thieves can tell the tech is still there.

Police San Francisco, Oakland, Vallejo and San Jose told the San Francisco Chronicle they have investigated thefts where the suspects used their phones to find Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals emanating from laptops, tablets or other devices stored in cars.

This may explain why, even if people take necessary precautions to hide their valuables, their cars are still getting broken into.

Any smartphone can scan for Bluetooth signals.

A thief could pick up a smartphone, scan the Bluetooth devices that are near each other and narrow it down to one or two cars.

Some thieves also opt for higher-tech tools, such as radio scanners or specialized applications downloaded from the dark web that can unlock cars, police said.