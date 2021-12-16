Third teen pleads guilty in Tessa Majors killing that shocked NYC

A third teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing of Barnard College Freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park two years ago.

Rashaun Weaver, the third and final assailant charged with Majors' death, pled guilty to fatally stabbing Majors in the park in December 2019. Now 16, Weaver was 14 at the time of the killing, and was charged as an adult.

Weaver is facing a 14-years-to-life sentence.

"Rashaun is deeply remorseful for his actions and doesn't want his life to be defined by this, which isn't going to be easy," said Weaver's attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman. "But I think it was the right thing to do. I don't feel good about this plea, I think it's too high for a kid who was 14 years old when this occurred. That being said this is a horrific crime and any parent in New York, the reason why we're all here is because of the circumstances around it."

Previously, Luchiano Lewis had pleaded guilty to his involvement in the killing, allegedly holding Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while Weaver stabbed her. Lewis was sentenced to nine years in prison.

A juvenile also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of detention. The juvenile allegedly supplied Weaver with the knife he used to stab and kill Majors.