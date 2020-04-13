This Day in Sports History: April 13

April 13 has been a big day in sports history, with Bay Area events taking a leading role.

On this day in 2016, Steph Curry poured in 46 points, as the Warriors routed the Memphis Grizzlies, wrapping up the regular season with their record 73rd win.

On this day in 2004, Barry Bonds hit a majestic home run into McCovey Cove. That was number 661, moving Bonds past Willie Mays, and at that time, into third place on baseball’s all-time list.

April 13 is a historic day at Augusta National. In 1997, Tiger Woods won his first major title, with a record 12-stroke win at the Masters. Woods became the youngest masters winner at 21.

And on that same course in 1986, Jack Nicklaus became the oldest player to win the masters. The 46-year old Nicklaus made the masters his 18th and final major championship.

Joe Fonzi takes us back for this day in sports history.

