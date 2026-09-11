Thousands to gather in Oakland for free STEM fair, brainchild of Stanford's Ahmed Muhammad

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The Brief Kit's Cubed annual STEM fair is on Saturday, Sept. 12. The event, held at Oakland Technical High School, draws thousands of kids and their families. This is the STEM Fair's 6th year.



Thousands of kids are set to converge in Oakland on Saturday for what's become a beloved gathering where science is celebrated, and the community comes together for fun, interactive activities and endless learning opportunities.

Kits Cubed, the Oakland-based nonprofit started by Oakland Technical High School alum Ahmed Muhammad is holding its 6th annual STEM Fair at Muhammad's alma mater.

What we know:

The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The front lawn and patio area of Tech's campus will be transformed into a massive space for exploration, invention, and creation, as it becomes a virtual playground for young, curious minds.

It's a vibrant scene filled with music, games, and discovery.

"Bring your friends and family for a fun day full of interactive science activities, guest scientist, free science kits for elementary school students, games, surprises, raffles and more," Kits Cubed shared on Instagram.

Free event

The event is completely free and is put on in partnership with major Bay Area science education entities, including California Life Sciences, Chabot Space and Science Center, and the Lawrence Hall of Science.

The backstory:

Muhammad launched his non-profit, Kits Cubed, while in high school in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His mission was to create and donate science kits to schools with the hopes of making STEM education accessible to all, offering kids opportunities for hands-on learning while cultivating in them "a genuine passion for scientific exploration."

Since then, he has launched a series of programs in Oakland, including his inaugural summer science camp, a six-week session called The Inventors Lab. Held this past June and July, the free program taught kids about computer-aided design, electronics, and programming. It also included free meals.

Over the years, Kits Cubed has given away more than 50,000 science kits to kids in Oakland and beyond.

Stanford grad

Muhammad said he launched his non-profit with the goal of "igniting the inner scientist in every child and cultivating a passion for learning," a mission he has stayed true to year in and year out.

After Oakland Tech, where he graduated as valedictorian in 2021, Muhammad went on to Stanford University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and is currently getting his masters in the field.

He has steadfastly remained committed to his community and his mission to make science fun and accessible to young people in his hometown.

This commitment is expected to be on full display for his 6th annual Fair.

Oakland Technical High School alum Ahmed Muhammad at the Kits Cubed annual STEM Fair in Oakland, Calif. on September 9, 2023.

Thousand turn out for the KitsCubed 2nd annual STEM Fair at Oakland Technical High School on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.