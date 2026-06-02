Free program, free meals: Oakland's Ahmed Muhammad launches summer science program for kids in his hometown

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The Brief Oakland's Ahmed Muhammad launches new, free summer science program. His non-profit Kits Cubed is working with the Warriors. Muhammad, now a graduate student at Stanford, continues to expand his mission to help Oakland kids discover the wonders of science.



Since the age of 17, when Oakland's Ahmed Muhammad first embarked on his mission to help young people cultivate a love for learning, curiosity and engagement in science, he has continued to show up for his community, consistently reinventing and rediscovering ways to fulfill that mission.

This year, the Stanford mechanical engineering graduate who's currently finishing his master's in robotics in the Department of Engineering at the world-renowned university, is partnering with the Golden State Warriors to offer a new engineering summer program for kids. And it's completely free.

"Are you interested in building, designing, and creating?" Muhammad’s non-profit Kits Cubed asked, as it announced the summer program.

What we know:

It’s called The Inventors Lab. The Monday through Friday, 6-week program will be held at Muhammad’s alma mater of Oakland Technical High School.

In addition to being free to attend, the program includes free meals.

The lab is designed for rising 7th and 8th grade middle school students.

The program seeks to provide kids with hands-on experience in computer-aided design, electronics, and programming. "Community-minded" STEM professionals will be on hand to work with the young participants, according to Muhammad.

SEE ALSO: Oakland Promise celebrates a decade of changing young lives

"This summer, dozens of Oakland students will be bringing their ideas to life by building their first PCB, designing their first 3D model, and writing their first lines of code," he shared in a post on LinkedIn.

His post also included new positions his non-profit was seeking to fill as part of Kits Cubed's new endeavor.

Kits Cubed

The backstory:

Born out of Oakland in 2020, Muhammad started Kits Cubed with the goal of "igniting the inner scientist in every child and cultivating a passion for learning," according to the educational company's website.

It operates as a youth-led non-profit. The team is made up of all young people with the collective objective of introducing kids to the wonders of science through fun, affordable and accessible means.

That mission has led to the start of numerous initiatives in Oakland and beyond, including after-school science programs, the distribution of more than 50,000 interactive and specially crafted science kits, and a popular annual end of summer STEM fair.

The fair draws thousands of kids and their families to the Oakland Tech campus, Muhammad's alma mater where he graduated as valedictorian in 2021, making history as the school's first Black male valedictorian.

This year will mark Kits Cubed’s 6th annual STEM Fair, which is set to be held on Sept. 12.

In partnership with the Warriors

The Inventors Lab is being made possible through the Golden State Community Foundation’s grant program called Free Throws For Futures, which works in partnership with The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

As part of the grant initiative, each free throw made by the Warriors and Valkyries generates a $500 donation to benefit the Golden State Community Foundation "and, ultimately, education focused nonprofits in Alameda and San Francisco counties," according to the foundation’s website.

Thanks to the grant, Muhammad told KTVU, Kits Cubed is expanding and looking to bring on a full-time staff member to help further its cause.

Ahmed the student

Dig deeper:

The 23-year-old has been keeping his non-profit going and growing all while juggling school.

This year he also worked as a teaching assistant as part of the Stanford Mayfield Fellows Program, an elite entrepreneurial leadership program in which he was a fellow last year.

He also served as a course assistant for the university’s longstanding Product Realization Lab, an academic makerspace that promotes hands-on knowledge and empowers students to create and bring to life their innovative ideas.

For someone who for years has been a proven leader in STEM education, it’s not that surprising that Muhammad has really enjoyed working in educational leadership roles at Stanford as a TA and course assistant.

What's next:

As Muhammad gets ready to finish his master's this year, he said he’s now considering whether he wants to continue his education and pursue a PhD, start working in his field, or embark on an entirely new endeavor.

"Still searching for what I want my next stage in life to be," the accomplished graduate student shared in a correspondence with KTVU.

You can bet that wherever his next path will take him, the Kits Cubed founder will not stop his dedicated work to give back to the community he loves.

The mechanical engineer will continue engineering new ways to help make science accessible and interesting for the young kids of Oakland, making meaningful, impactful investments in the next generation of innovators in his community.

Kits Cubed is offering a free 6-week summer science program held at Oakland Technical High School.

Ahmed Muhammad with Warriors' head coach is Steve Kerr at the Golden State Community Foundation's 11th annual Charity Poker Tournament on Saturday, February 1, at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Ahmed Muhammad ) Expand

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's correspondence with Ahmed Muhammad, his Kits Cubed website, his LinkedIn page, Stanford's Product Realization Lab's website, and the Golden State Community Foundation's website, as well as previous reporting.



