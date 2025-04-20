Expand / Collapse search

Thousands gather in San Jose to protest Trump administration

By and KTVU Staff
Published  April 20, 2025 8:57pm PDT
San Jose
Anti-Trump protests take over Bay Area

Thousands turned out at San Joses St. James Park on Saturday to protest the Trump Administration.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thousands of people from across the Bay Area gathered at San Jose's Saint James Park on Saturday to protest the Trump administration. 

The gathering was part of a string of national protests that took place from Los Angeles to New York. 

The gathering in the South Bay was made up of people of all ages, backgrounds and political parties. 

Many in attendance told KTVU they were concerned about the country's future. Attendees' biggest concerns ranged from funding cuts for international aid to constitutional law. 

"I'm a college instructor. I'm really concerned about students," said Vee Lawson of San Jose. "I know students from San Jose State University who have had their visas revoked."

Though everyone KTVU spoke to said they were concerned about the president's constitutional challenges. 

"It's a lack of respect for our constitution for the structure of American life," said Lawson. "We don't have a king, we don't rule by executive order, we have due process, we have laws, we respect the judiciary."

