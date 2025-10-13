Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers set to strike across California

A major strike is set to begin Tuesday at one of the Bay Area’s largest hospital systems.

The union representing thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees, including nurses, physical therapists, physician assistants, certified midwives, and other hospital workers, says its members will walk off the job for five days across California and Hawaii. The strike is being described as the union’s largest ever, with thousands of workers expected to join picket lines statewide.

The main sticking point between the two sides is pay. Union leaders say they also remain far apart from Kaiser on other key issues: benefits and staffing.

"This wasn’t a decision that we made alone or lightly," said Hannah Bronsky Pena, a member of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals bargaining team. "We have felt that our positions, what we feel are important, haven’t been taken seriously, and that we haven’t seen enough movement toward what we feel is a fair contract."

The union claims the hospital is offering workers a pay decrease, while Kaiser Permanente argues its employees already earn above-market wages. The health care group says its latest offer includes a 21.5% salary increase over four years.

"We respect the Alliance and value their members — our employees — for the vital role they play caring for our 12.5 million members," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement. "A strike is unnecessary when a generous offer is on the table. It is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients — the very people we are all here to serve."

The strike is scheduled to last until Saturday, but Bronsky Pena said another strike could follow if no agreement is reached.

Kaiser Permanente says its hospitals and clinics will remain open during the strike. The company plans to use more than 7,600 temporary workers to backfill impacted positions and will shift some appointments online.