Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Oakland

Pacific Gas and Electric is reporting thousands of customers are without power in Oakland Tuesday evening.

Officials say the outage began at 4:52 p.m. The estimated time for full restoration is midnight. More than 5,000 customers were impacted, but that number has dwindled to just over 4,000 by 6 p.m.

PG&E's outage map indicates the utility is investigating the source of the outage.

The outage map shows the majority of those impacted live in the Arroyo Viejo, Webster, Cox and Iveywood neighborhoods.

