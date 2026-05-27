Fireball erupts as massive Livermore fire scorches barns, vegetation

The Brief A massive fire in Livermore destroyed a barn and damaged another nearby structure Wednesday afternoon near Tesla and Cross roads.

Officials said combustible items inside one of the barns exploded as crews battled flames fueled by dry grass and vegetation near several vineyards.

The fire burned for about five hours before crews brought it under control, and no injuries were reported.

A massive fire in Livermore was brought under control Wednesday evening after flames destroyed a barn and scorched nearby buildings amid dry, grassy conditions.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near Tesla and Cross roads, prompting a response from CAL FIRE and Alameda County firefighters.

The fire, known as the Tesla Fire, erupted on property adjacent to several wineries, including Leisure Street Winery.

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Explosions heard

What they're saying:

Fire officials said crews arrived to find two barns and surrounding vegetation engulfed in flames.

One of the barns contained old cars and several combustible items that exploded as the fire burned.

Neighbors said they heard multiple loud pops during the explosions.

At one point during the firefight, a fireball burst before thick, dark smoke billowed into the air and could be seen for miles.

No injuries reported

What we know:

Firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze before bringing it under control after about five hours.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.