Three Bay Area counties to implement "Phase Two" of reopening, remaining six counties delay modifications

On Thursday, Governor Newsom said it is up to the counties to decide on when to enter “Phase Two” when it comes to re-opening businesses. Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties will follow the state modifications on Friday. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties will not ease restrictions for non-essential businesses including permitting curbside pick-up.

Heading into Mother’s Day weekend, Citti's Florist Owner Christopher Citti said 50 orders for floral arrangements are ready for curbside pickup in San Jose on Friday.

“Since we have curbside pickup for restaurants, I don't see the difference between a flower arrangement or a food you’d be picking up for dinner,” said Citti.

Thee Bay Area counties will implement Phase 2 of reopening.

Governor Newsom announced last week, some retailers including florists, music, toy, and book stores, could re-open in a limited capacity. Citti’s Florist prepared a designated table for pick-up. Tape on the ground marks where customers can stand.

The florist hadn’t heard Santa Clara County isn’t going along with the state’s modifications.

“The governor has given us direction and we are going with his direction and we would hope the county would start easing up for the small businesses,” said Citti.

Advertisement

On Thursday, six Bay Area counties stated there will be no changes to local current health orders.

Six Bay Area counties will delay reopening.

“We want to stay the course,” said Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano. “We want to study the state order.”

County health officers want to first look at how the latest changes to the stay-at-home order have impacted Covid-19 cases and hospital numbers. They said moving too fast could jeopardize progress.

“Now is not the time to let down our guard,” said Dr. Farnitano. “The virus has not gone away. it has not gotten any less deadly.”

The state has issued further guidance for counties looking to ease orders including no more than one coronavirus case per 10,000 people for two weeks and no covid-19 related deaths.

“We were so upset because we had just finished all of our signs,” said Owner Kirsten Dryden of Automobuild Toy Store in Los Gatos.

Dryden thinks the county’s order is too restrictive. She plans to open her business for pick-up Friday.

“I just don't understand why a nursery gets to open, Home Depot gets to open or why even a coffee shop,” said Dryden. “I love my coffee don't get me wrong. There's a line out the door for coffee why can't there be a six-foot distance line out the door for a toy.”

The Mayor of San Francisco has given the date of May 18 as a possible date to enter “Phase Two.” Many cities are not expected to issue citations aggressively but focus on education.