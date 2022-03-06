Three found dead in San Francisco of apparent overdose

Three bodies were found Saturday morning in San Francisco's Mission District, according to police. All died who of an apparent drug overdose.

They were found at approximately 7:52 a.m. on the 3400 block of 19th Street. SFPD said emergency responders tried to render aid, but all were declared dead at the scene.

The three victims were all in their thirties and included two men and a woman, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Another person was present and survived, said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission District. She noted that two of the people lived in the house where they were found.

Firefighters who briefed Ronen about the incident believe the three who passed away may have ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl, though they were unable to confirm this theory on Saturday.

"It’s so awful," Ronen said. "We need to be hitting this from every angle."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.

