Three more Bay Area counties move forward on reopening

Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's roadmap to re-opening begins on Monday for three Bay Area counties.

While California moved into Phase 2 last week, some Bay Area counties are taking a more cautious approach.

But at some point on Monday, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties will start to relax their shelter-in-place restrictions.

That means they are lower risk places that can open things like retail for curbside pickup, manufacturing, some offices, car washes, pet grooming and outdoor spaces

It's at the end of Phase 2 when malls, dine-in restaurants and schools can reopen with modifications.

Contra Costa and Alameda counties have said they’ll also enter into Phase 2 at some point this week.

One Oakland restaurant is already preparing for the next steps.

"We're kind of estimating that we're going to be running at half capacity," said Vincent Malzonone of Nido's Backyard. "So with this sample space that we have here at backyard will be able to distance are tables at separate give enough space that people will be able to dine in."

Phase 3 is when self-care businesses like hair and nail salons and gyms reopen.

Phase 4is when the stay at home order will be lifted completely.

We don’t know yet how far away we are from those advanced stages.

As for this second phase, Napa, Solano and Sonoma countiesare already there.

Santa Clara County is the only one in the Bay Area with no plans yet to move out of Phase 1.