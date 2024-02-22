Three people who died on Bay Bridge in Mini Cooper ID'd

article

The three people who died in a stalled Mini Cooper on the Bay Bridge last week have been identified.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner said Sean Luttjohann, 59; Lorissa Weller, 38; and Bim Thorpe, 29; all of Alameda County, died on Feb. 15. The coroner did not release what cities the people lived in.

It's also unclear who was driving the car at the time, although the car was registered to Weller, records show.

The Mini Cooper had stopped, or possibly broken down, in the No. 4 lane on the bridge, when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma slammed into it about 4:15 a.m., San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said.

Firefighters extricated the people inside the Mini Cooper but the driver and the rear passenger died at the scene, Elias said.

A passenger in the Mini Cooper who had major injuries died later, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Tacoma was also hospitalized with major injuries, officials said.

According to LinkedIn, Luttjohann was the owner and CEO of Technical Integration Computer Services, or TICS, in Dublin. His Facebook page also said he worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Weller's LinkedIn showed she was an assistant store manager and Thorpe was a supervisor at the same Starbucks in Dublin.

KTVU reached out to the Starbucks on Owens Drive where they worked and was told to contact corporate headquarters, which did not immediately respond back.