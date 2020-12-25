Three suspects arrested in connection with San Pablo drive-by shooting

Three suspects were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday night on 23rd Street in San Pablo and left two victims wounded, police said.

Darius Markel Buie, 20, of San Pablo, Thomas Angelo Trevino, 20, of San Pablo and Brian Michael Banuelos, 18, of Richmond were arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder with special circumstances (drive-by shooting). Banuelos had the additional charge of illegal weapons possession. All three were booked into Martinez Detention Facility.

At 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, San Pablo police responded to a ShotSpotter activation of reported gunshots in the 1400 block of 23rd Street and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both were transported to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.

Police impounded the vehicle and recovered the weapon allegedly used in the shooting, a fully automatic 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine. Police said it is believed the suspects knew the victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Pablo police at (510) 215-3150.