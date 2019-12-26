Three teens killed in Christmas night crash near Pleasanton

Three teens were killed in a crash just outside Pleasanton on Christmas night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, CHP officers learned of a crash on northbound Foothill Road just north of Castlewood Drive.

Authorities said there was a total of 5 teens in the car, 4 boys and 1 girl. Three of the occupants were killed, while the other two were rushed to the hospital, with major injuries.

Investigators reported that the car slammed into a power power and tree. PG&E was notified and sent a repair team to the accident site.

CHP had not yet announced what may have caused the crash.

They did say that two of the people killed were brothers.