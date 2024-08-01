Homeless relocation a priority in San Francisco under new executive order

article

An executive order by San Francisco Mayor London Breed will require unhoused residents to first be offered transportation that can reunite them with family outside the city before anything else.

The "Journey Home Executive Directive," issued on Thursday, will "prioritize relocation support and services" for San Francisco's homeless residents and mandate city departments and staff to first offer these services before others, including housing and shelter.

The order also requires first responders such as police officers, paramedics, and firefighters to give handouts with information about the city's relocation services and a contact number.

"San Francisco continues to be committed to investing in effective programs that offer services to help reconnect people living on our streets with their homes as part of our ongoing efforts to address homelessness here in our city," Breed said in a statement. "While we will always lead with compassion and we have made significant expansions in housing and shelter, we cannot solve everyone’s individual housing and behavioral health needs."

City officials said that 40% of the unhoused population surveyed in San Francisco came from another California city or even from out of state, increasing from 28% in 2019.

The directive comes as homeles encampment sweeps are in full force in the wake of Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order requiring encampments to be cleared. The news came to the dismay of many, including homelessness advocate groups.

A tracking service will also be implemented that measures the effectiveness of the different programs offering relocation.

Those relocation programs include Journey Home, Problem Solving Relocation Assistance, and County Adult Assistance Program, city officials said.

Additionally, 37% surveyed said they lived in San Francisco for less than a year when they became homeless, up from 15% in 2019. During this time, San Francisco saw a "significant" decrease in homelessness for long-term residents, going from 43% to 14%.

"Today’s order will ensure that all our city departments are leveraging our relocation programs to address this growing trend," Breed said.

"Sometimes the most effective service that HSA can provide to our homeless clients is paying for their travel to reconnect them with their families or support networks in the city they used to live," said Executive Director Trent Rhorer of San Francisco's Human Services Agency.