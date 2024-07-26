Housing and homeless advocates disappointed by Newsom's order to clear encampments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order is finding support in the South Bay. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan agrees that agencies should help get people housed but says it'll take more than just clearing encampments.

Mahan says the executive order will apply to state-owned property and being able to clear encampments from freeways and underpasses will help in the effort to get people off the streets.

"All you find is dirt when you get back. So, they clean everything," said Robert Howarth, who is unhoused in San Jose.

Howarth says he’s been living in an encampment near Cherry Avenue in San Jose for the last six months, but he’s been without permanent housing for eight years after losing his job.

"I’d get a place to live immediately if I had the money. Two thousand dollars a month is way beyond my budget," said Howarth.

On Thursday, Newsom issued an executive order that allows agencies to clear encampments on state property. The move comes a month after a Supreme Court ruling that allows cities more authority to prohibit people from living on the streets.

Mahan says he supports the order but believes it’ll take a multifaceted effort to get people housed.

"I think it starts with low-barrier solutions, which is homeless shelters, interim housing units, safe parking, safe sleeping sites, but we certainly also need mental health and addiction treatment centers," said Mahan.

Mahan says San Jose will start clearing encampments after they've made available over 1,000 new placements for unhoused people. He says building more permanent, affordable housing also needs to be a part of the solution. Still, housing and homeless advocates in San Jose say they’re disappointed by Newsom’s order.

"I believe he’s doing it because his affordable housing policies in California have failed. He’s failed to provide enough affordable housing. He’s failed to take on the real estate profiteers who continue to raise rents," said Sandy Perry, of South Bay Community Land Trust.

"All these people have nowhere to go now…they’re just going to go someplace else because 48 hours for people to find a new place to go, a place that’s safe, a place that’s not in somebody else’s yard…You’re going to have people in areas where you don’t want them," said Shaunn Cartwright, co-founder of Unhoused Response Group.

Perry also says a $10 billion Bay Area housing measure will be on the ballot in November. They say if passed, it could help build 45,000 affordable housing units.