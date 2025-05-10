Toddler spotted running through traffic, Fairfield police search for answers

A toddler was spotted running through traffic in Fairfield Saturday afternoon without shoes, and police are trying to track down the boy to conduct a welfare check.

Fairfield police said they received multiple reports of a 2-year-old boy, either Hispanic or white, running through traffic at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Utah Street around 10:05 a.m.

Officers arrived immediately, joined by the California Highway Patrol, but despite searching the area for an hour, they were unable to locate the child.

Officials said the child was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and had no shoes. Anyone who spots the child or has more information about their identity is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.