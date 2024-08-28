Town Strides: Jogging around Lake Merritt gains traction

article

It's trending on TikTok and seemingly all the rage.

Town Strides, a group aimed at connecting Oakland "one stride at a time," is putting out viral videos of fitness lovers jogging around Oakland's Lake Merritt on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

And those videos are gaining traction as folks in The Town are spreading the word.

According to Town Strides and Red Bay Coffee, the event was founded by Bay Area natives @gtmaziza and @_gildedashes.

The IG page was started three months ago.

Their mission?

"To create an inclusive space where the community can come together through fitness," they wrote on Instagram.

And don't worry if you're not that fast.

Whether you’re a speedy runner or a power walker, everyone is welcome.

See you there!