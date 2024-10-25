Traffic: Overturned vehicle and deadly collision separately hamper Oakland freeways

All westbound lanes of Interstate 580 east of Oakland Avenue in Oakland are blocked on Friday night. There are injuries from an overturned vehicle, officials say.

California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert at 8:51 p.m.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Drivers should expect delays and are being told to use alternate routes.

About 10 minutes earlier, a separate severe traffic alert was issued because of a deadly collision between an SUV and a bicyclist on northbound I-880 at 7th Street, also in Oakland, CHP said.

All lanes are blocked with no estimated time to reopen that roadway, officials said.

The crash was reported at around 8:20 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with a Toyota RAV4, CHP said.

Once again, drivers are being told to expect delays, use alternate routes and avoid the area.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story.