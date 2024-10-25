Expand / Collapse search

Traffic: Overturned vehicle and deadly collision separately hamper Oakland freeways

Published  October 25, 2024 9:35pm PDT
Oakland
1 dead in vehicle collision with bicyclist on Interstate 880

A man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a bicyclist on Interstate Highway 880 in West Oakland on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

OAKLAND, Calif. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 580 east of Oakland Avenue in Oakland are blocked on Friday night. There are injuries from an overturned vehicle, officials say. 

California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert at 8:51 p.m. 

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. 

Drivers should expect delays and are being told to use alternate routes. 

About 10 minutes earlier, a separate severe traffic alert was issued because of a deadly collision between an SUV and a bicyclist on northbound I-880 at 7th Street, also in Oakland, CHP said. 

All lanes are blocked with no estimated time to reopen that roadway, officials said. 

The crash was reported at around 8:20 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with a Toyota RAV4, CHP said. 

Once again, drivers are being told to expect delays, use alternate routes and avoid the area. 

No further details were available. 

This is a developing story. 

