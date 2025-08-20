Marin's senior trailer park community feeling housing insecure and anxious

The Marin Valley Mobile Country Club is a town within a town nestled in the hills above Novato, a haven for low-income seniors who are worried their haven is in real jeopardy.

California's mostly merciless housing situation is especially hard on folks who worked their entire lives and want housing security as much as health.

As sunny it was on Wednesday, the Marin Valley Mobile Country Club’s 400 low-income senior citizens living in 315 permanent mobile homes, have been under a cloud of anxiety and fear for two years.

"This is a retirement and this is an end of life story for many people. They come here to live out their final years," said resident John Hansen who is the Park Acquisition President.

The fear comes from the landlord, the City of Novato.

Without using a dime of taxpayer money, the city bought the property. The residents paid all the principal, interest, and all of its upkeep.

For the third time, are trying to buy it, which is their right under law.

"I think they would prefer to sell the property for a lot more than what we would be offering," said Hansen.

The residents are offering $20 million. "The city flatly rejected that and came back with an ultimatum of $26 million, no negotiating.," said Hansen.

But, there's another sale condition that residents say the city will not even divulge to them.

"You don't know what these miscellaneous things are, you need to find out what those are before we even leave the starting line," said resident and acquisition board member.

The clubhouse roof has been badly leaking for three years; its air conditioner dead for two years.

"There are a lot of things that we are upset with the city for not addressing in a timely way," said resident and board member Serena Fisher.

But residents say the City has $7.5 million, paid by residents, that are legally dedicated to this neighborhood. "We are laying claim to that, but the city just refuses to even discuss it with us," said resident and board member Brad Witherspoon.

Residents say the city says that money belongs to the city. "If they do anything for us, they bill us for it. We've asked them for details. OK now what was that for? They say we'll get you that, but they don't," said Plocher.

Lots of clouds, fear, and anxiety. We've gotten no response from the city after two calls during business hours. "We're like a big family. We care for each other," said Hansen. "There are so many fantastic programs offered here to keep older adults connected and socialized. Socialization is one of the most important determinants of health as we age," said Fisher.

Next Tuesday, there will be a public city meeting. The residents will be there and so will we.