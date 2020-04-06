Transamerica Pyramid beacon to light up nightly to honor health care workers

article

San Francisco's iconic Transamerica Pyramid will begin lighting the building's crown jewel beacon nightly in order to show solidarity with health care workers, the building's managers announced Monday.

The 6,000-watt beacon that sits atop the 853-foot-tall building, located in the city's Financial District, will also be lit to provide the Bay Area with hope during the novel coronavirus pandemic. When lit at night, the beacon can be seen as far as the East and North bays.

"Each night at 8 p.m., the crown jewel beacon will be lit to honor health care workers in the Bay Area who are performing vital work and battling to save lives of Bay Area residents during the crisis," said Elaine Chan, general manager of Jones Lang LaSalle, the company that manages the building.

In addition to the beacon, the building's managers have also donated a box of about 350 N95 masks to first responders to protect themselves from COVID-19 amid a nationwide shortage. The masks were recently found sitting around in an emergency supply room.

The masks will be delivered to San Francisco Fire Department Station No. 13, which is located just next door to the Transamerica building.