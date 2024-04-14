After 42 years serving the East Bay, the running shop, Transports, in Oakland has permanently closed its doors.

Shoppers went in Saturday to the store on College Avenue in Rockridge to check out closing sales, where a sign on the window said "It's been a good run."

The store says it has always been independent, locally-owned and owner-operated.

Since 2018, it has also been a 100-percent woman-owned business.

One father said Transports had a significant impact on the community.

"It's always supported local runners, local running teams," said Chis Johnson, whose children are track runners. "They've employed you know, high school kids. It's going to be a loss for the community."



Shoppers say they'll miss the store as a gathering spot.

It was known for hosting regular weekly events such as yoga and pub and trial runs.