Travis Scott, Drake sued over Astroworld concert incident

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued over the incident at the former’s Astroworld Festival on Friday that left eight people dead.

Fox News can confirm that Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a lawsuit Sunday against Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, as well as Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham. The suit also names Live Nation and NRG Stadium.

According to a report from The Daily Mail , the suit is being filed on behalf of concert attendee Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas. Paredes reportedly filed the complaint seeking more than $1 million in damages after both rappers allegedly "incited the crowd" and left him injured.

The Astroworld Festival reportedly turned deadly when the crowd surged forward after Drake made an appearance on stage.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that while the age of one fatality remained unknown, other victims were 14, 16, 21, 21, 23, 23 and 27. The causes of the deaths were not immediately known following what has been referred to as a "mass casualty incident."

In a press release announcing the lawsuit, Henry noted that Drake and Scott continued to perform even as vehicles attempted to break through the crowd to help those who had been injured and others called for the show to be stopped.

"Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy," said Henry in a press release. "Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death."

Billboard reports that this is actually the second lawsuit to emerge from the Astroworld incident. The outlet obtained a petition filed Saturday in Harris County District Court from concert attendee Manuel Souza who is suing Scott as well as organizer ScoreMore and the concert giant Live Nation.

The Harris County District Court nor the attorneys for Souza were immediately available for comment when reached by Fox News.

While the lawsuits clearly seek to blame Scott and Drake for keeping the show going despite seemingly knowing that the crowd was in peril, Scott's longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner issued a statement on social media Sunday in which she noted that he was unaware of how dire the situation was in the crowd. Scott himself took to his Instagram Story to note that he typically tries to take care of people in the crowd when he notices someone might be in distress.

At the same event in 2019 , a stampede broke out among the crowd that left at least three people injured. He was reportedly arrested in 2017 for inviting fans to bypass security and rush the stage at a show in Arkansas. That followed a separate incident in 2015 in which he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident at Lollapalooza in Chicago, according to The Associated Press.

Read more of this story on FOX News.