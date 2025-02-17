article

A gas main leak on Treasure Island has interrupted gas service overnight, a San Francisco alert said Monday evening.

The alert was issued by the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management just after 5:25 p.m.

Crews had been investigating the leak but are stopping work on the leak overnight for safety reasons, the city said.

Work will resume Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Motorists should expect traffic control through the site during Tuesday work hours.