Treasure Island gas main leak interrupts utility service overnight
article
SAN FRANCISCO - A gas main leak on Treasure Island has interrupted gas service overnight, a San Francisco alert said Monday evening.
The alert was issued by the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management just after 5:25 p.m.
Crews had been investigating the leak but are stopping work on the leak overnight for safety reasons, the city said.
Work will resume Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.
Motorists should expect traffic control through the site during Tuesday work hours.