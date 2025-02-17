Expand / Collapse search

Treasure Island gas main leak interrupts utility service overnight

By Bay City News
Published  February 17, 2025 7:59pm PST
Treasure Island and the eastern span of the Bay Bridge are seen from this drone view. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - A gas main leak on Treasure Island has interrupted gas service overnight, a San Francisco alert said Monday evening.

The alert was issued by the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management just after 5:25 p.m.

Crews had been investigating the leak but are stopping work on the leak overnight for safety reasons, the city said. 

Work will resume Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Motorists should expect traffic control through the site during Tuesday work hours.

