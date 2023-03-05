Tree falls, kills hiker in Cupertino

article

A hiker in the South Bay died on Sunday after a tree fell on her at Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino.

According to Matt Anderson, the Chief Ranger for the Mid-Peninsula Regional Open Space District, rangers got a call about a hiker who needed assistance at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Rescuers used ATV's to get to the hiker because the trail is muddy and hard to access.

When they arrived first responders found that a tree had fallen on the hiker.

Anderson said more trees are falling this year because of saturated soil from the recent heavy rains.

This story is developing, KTVU will update it as new information is made available.