Tropical storm to bring muggy and warm conditions, chance of rain to the Bay

The Brief Tropical Storm Elida is currently due west of the San Francisco Bay and is moving northwest. The storm brings elevated temperatures and humidity, with Tuesday projected to be the hottest day of the week. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. for the Bay Area, and communities such as San Jose and Livermore saw temperatures approaching 80 degrees as early as 9 a.m. on Tuesday.



A tropical storm swirling off the coast of California is bringing hot and humid conditions to the Bay Area, and some communities may even see some rain Tuesday.

What we know:

Tropical Storm Elida is currently due west of the San Francisco Bay and is moving northwest.

The storm brings elevated temperatures and humidity, with Tuesday projected to be the hottest day of the week. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. for the Bay Area, and communities such as San Jose and Livermore saw temperatures approaching 80 degrees as early as 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Forecasts for Tuesday showed areas such as Concord, Vallejo, San Rafael and Santa Rosa possibly seeing temperatures as high as the low 90s, whereas Redwood City, San Jose and San Mateo could see temperatures in the high 80s.

Meanwhile, cities such as San Francisco and Oakland were expected to see temperatures hover in the mid 70s to low 80s, though the elevated humidity could make conditions feel warmer.

What's next:

Tropical Storm Elida also brings a roughly 5% chance of rain to the Bay on Tuesday, though conditions are expected to cool down and dry up by the weekend.