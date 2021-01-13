Trump calls for 'no violence' amid warnings of planned armed protests

article

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a statement urging Americans to refrain from violence amid reports of planned armed protests in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement from the White House press office. "That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."

Trump’s statement came as the House debated whether to impeach the president for a second time following the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol building as Congress tallied Electoral College votes confirming Biden’s win.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. Lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters took control of the Capitol and delayed by hours the last step in finalizing Biden's victory.

Trump is facing a single charge of "incitement of insurrection," accused of encouraging the mob of loyalists on Jan. 6 to "fight like hell" against election results just before they stormed the Capitol.

Trump, for months, had also spread false claims that the November election was fraudulent, despite his own administration’s findings to the contrary.

Thousands of National Guard members have been deployed to Washington, D.C. ahead of Biden’s swearing-in. The heightened security comes as the FBI issued a bulletin warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington.

House members for the first time were also required to go through a metal detector before being allowed to enter the chamber, something that will stay in effect every day the House is in session for the foreseeable future, according to a directive by Timothy Blodgett, the acting House sergeant-at-arms.

Blodgett replaced the longtime sergeant-at-arms who resigned after widespread criticism about poor security planning for the Jan. 6 certification vote.

Trump previously acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced there would be an "orderly transition on January 20th" after Congress concluded the electoral vote count. But he has said he will not be attending the inauguration ceremony and said his remarks to supporters at the rally in Washington, D.C. were "totally appropriate."

A senior Trump adviser told FOX News on Wednesday that Trump is asking "all Americans to join with him in ensuring that there is an orderly and peaceful transition next week."

"President Trump is also asking that Big Tech companies join with him in this effort," the adviser added. "This is a critical time in our nation’s history and surely we can all come together to deliver this important message and not continue to play partisan politics."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.