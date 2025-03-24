The Brief The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to stop a San Francisco judge’s order to reinstate 16,000 fired federal workers. The judge ruled the mass firings violated federal law and ordered reinstatement at six agencies. The appeal argues judges are overstepping their authority and asks the court to curb their influence.



The Trump administration is turning to the Supreme Court to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government.

The emergency appeal argues that the San Francisco-based federal judge can't force the executive branch to rehire some 16,000 probationary employees. The judge found the firings didn’t follow federal law, and he ordered reinstatement offers be sent as a lawsuit plays out.

The appeal also calls on the conservative-majority court to rein in the growing number of federal judges who have slowed President Donald Trump's sweeping agenda, at least for now.

RELATED: Federal workers will get another email demanding list of accomplishments

"Only this Court can end the interbranch power grab," the appeal stated.

The backstory:

The latest order appealed to the high court was one of two handed down the same day that found separate legal problems with the way the Republican administration's firings of probationary employees were carried out.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled that the terminations were improperly directed by the Office of Personnel Management and its acting director. He ordered rehiring at six agencies: the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

His order came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and nonprofit organizations that argued they'd be affected by the reduced manpower.

What they're saying:

Alsup, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton, expressed frustration with what he called the government’s attempt to sidestep laws and regulations governing a reduction in its workforce — which it is allowed to do — by firing probationary workers with fewer legal protections.

RELATED: 75,000 federal workers take buyout after judge approves Trump’s downsizing plan

He said he was appalled that employees were told they were being fired for poor performance despite receiving glowing evaluations just months earlier.

But the federal government said the sweeping order requiring the employees to be rehired goes beyond the judge's legal authority. The plaintiffs never had legal standing to sue and did not prove that the Office of Personnel Management wrongly directed the firings, the Justice Department argued on appeal.

Big picture view:

The nation's federal court system has become ground zero for pushback to Trump with the Republican-led Congress largely supportive or silent, and judges have ruled against Trump's administration more than three dozen times after finding violations of federal law.

The rulings run the gamut from birthright citizenship changes to federal spending to transgender rights.

Trump’s unparalleled flurry of executive orders seems destined for several dates at a Supreme Court that he helped shape with three appointees during his first term, but so far the majority on the nine-member court has taken relatively small steps in two cases that have reached it.