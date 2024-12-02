State lawmakers begin quest to 'Trump-proof' California

The latest two-year legislative session began in the California legislature on Monday with a two-pronged goal of passing so-called "Trump proof" legislation as well as laws to make the state more affordable.

First up: Trump-proofing.

Though the Democrats lost legislative seats in Sacramento during the last election, they still have a super majority. The question is: how loyal will they be to Gov. Gavin Newsom?

Surprised and dismayed by a large voter shift to the right nationally, state Democrats are looking to resist Trump policies, just as they did when Jerry Brown was governor during the first Trump Administration.

"[It's] going to be legislation, it's going to be litigation. It's going to be lack of cooperation," said Loyola School of Law legislative expert Professor Jessica Levinson.

What issues are California lawmakers focusing on?

Back then, under Gov. Brown, the Legislature enacted legislation to protect state environmental laws and resist stepped-up Trump immigration enforcement efforts. This time around, lawmakers will concentrate on civil rights of all kinds, natural resources, the environment and withholding of federal money, as well as reproductive rights.

The court fights will be varied and many.

"When it comes to the states versus the federal government, a lot of times, if there's a true conflict, the federal government will win, again assuming that the federal government does something legal and valid," said Professor Levinson.

Under Brown, California sued the Trump administration some 120 times over policy disputes at a cost of $42 million in legal fees, winning the lion's share of those.

Attorney General's response

"We will stop him from overreaching and doing things that are unlawful, unconstitutional and sue him in court and stop him when he does," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

This time around, the California Attorney General, himself a former state legislator, has been given $25 million, a down payment, to his office for the court fights sure to come.

"We will sue him, and we will do it immediately. We will seek restraining orders. We will seek injunctions. We will use the full authority of the law and the authority of the office to stop him from doing illegal things," said Attorney General Bonta.

As to the thornier goal of making California more affordable, four glaring issues: the cost of housing, insurance, electricity, and gasoline.

Former State Senate Pro Tem Don Perata told KTVU's Tom Vacar that it’s better to hear what the voters said in the last election and act on giving them what they want rather than fight Trump at every turn and then take back Congress.

"Typically speaking, the party in power tends to lose some power in the midterm elections," said Levinson.

That is particularly true, says Levinson, when the party in power has the presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.