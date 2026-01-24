Trump to skip Super Bowl, calls Green Day and Bad Bunny ‘terrible’

article

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he will not be attending the Super Bowl game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in February.

Trump told the New York Post in an interview that his main reason for opting not to attend the game was due to the California venue’s distance.

"It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me," Trump told the New York Post.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize the choice to feature Green Day for the game’s opening ceremony and Bad Bunny as the show’s headliner. Both acts have been critical of Trump’s administration and policies.

"I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," Trump said.