Trump wants census to exclude undocumented immigrants

The Brief President Trump wants to see undocumented immigrants excluded from the census. Experts say the proposal faces major legal, logistical hurdles. The proposal comes amid a redistricting standoff between Texas and California.



President Donald Trump wants to change how the once-a-decade census collects data. In a Truth Social post, he said he directed the Commerce Department to begin work on a new census, that would not count people who are in the country illegally.

Some concerns

What we know:

Experts raised immediate concerns at the suggestion and question the practicality of the proposal.

"It’s not only not easy, and would not even be feasible, if we want to have an accurate census," said Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former congressional staffer and census consultant. "It’s probably unconstitutional."

Lowenthal points to the Census Act, the law which requires any changes to the count, be approved by Congress. It’s not clear whether the president wants to amend the upcoming 2030 count, or if he’s calling for a mid-decade census, which the Census Act does allow for, though it’s never been done. Either way, Lowenthal said executing a census is a huge undertaking.

"This country has never taken a mid-decade census," said Lowenthal. "But even if it did, the law is very clear, it cannot be used to reapportion Congress or to redraw congressional district lines"

Census data is used for many purposes, including redistricting and allocation of federal funds.

Criticism and condemnation

The Latino Community Foundation condemned the suggestion, and released a statement that reads in part: "Any attempt to change the purpose of the census is unconstitutional, undermines our democracy, and threatens political representation, as well as vital resources for education, healthcare and more."

The proposed census changes come amid a redistricting fight between Texas and California.

"It’s not the thing we want," said Matt Barreto, founder of the UCLA Voting Rights Project. It’s not something you want to see in a democracy, but Texas started this fight. It’s good California’s taking it seriously.

Plans are moving forward in Sacramento to counter the new map benefitting Republicans making its way through the Texas legislature. State Democrats announced that on Friday, Texas Democrats, who are breaking quorum, would be in Sacramento to meet with Gov. Newsom, Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other state lawmakers.

California Democrats recently received a briefing from Barreto’s organization on how lines could be re-drawn legally to help their party in the state.

"You can create many more minority opportunity districts," said Barreto. "In particular for Asian-Americans and Latinos, minority groups, while still achieving the Governor’s objective of creating more democratic seats."

Barreto believes, regardless of how the lines are drawn, that efforts in both states will face legal challenges. Governor Newsom who is leading the charge to put a redistricting measure on the ballot, if triggered by changes to the Texas map, is not backing down from the standoff.

"The idea the president can say that he’s entitled to five seats should sicken everyone," said Newsom. "There’s nothing normal about it--that’s shocking."

During his first term, President Trump wanted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, but was blocked by a 2019 ruling by the Supreme Court.