Twinning and winning: Bay Area twins drafted together in 2023 NBA draft

Three new Bay Area basketball players are going to play for the big leagues after being picked in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Thompson twins were chosen for the fourth and fifth draft for this season's draft. Amen Thompson was the fourth draft pick and is headed to Texas to play for the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, his twin brother Ausar was chosen as fifth and is headed north to Michigan to play for the Detroit Pistons.

The twins attended grade school in San Leandro, but neither played signed with a school for basketball but instead joined the Overtime Elite basketball league based in Atlanta, according to the Associated Press.

Nevertheless, the duo created history when they were the first brothers to be drafted in the top 10 of the same draft.

Ausar will play on the Pistons as a perimeter, joining fellow players Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, the Pistons said. The 20-year-old stands at 6 feet 7 inches with a 7-foot wingspan.

Meanwhile, his brother Amen, standing at the same height, will play as a point guard.

The Golden State Warriors also made a local pick, choosing Brandon Podziemski of Santa Clara. The 6 feet 5 inches guard was chosen 19th overall.

Podziemski had done a workout with the Warriors just weeks ago.

He was the WCC Player of the Year and had nine rebounds a game.