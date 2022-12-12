Twitter Blue relaunches Monday with higher monthly price for iPhone users

article

After several delays, Twitter Blue has relaunched Monday. The service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users.

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select new features, like Edit Tweet.

With the improved service, Twitter Blue subscribers will now see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos, and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Twitter says they will add priority notifications for accounts with blue checkmarks. This feature allows Twitter users to see notifications from accounts with blue checkmarks in a new verified section within the platform’s notifications timeline.

RELATED: Twitter verification could cost $8 a month, Elon Musk says

Twitter Blue subscribers can't change their display name or username after receiving a blue checkmark, according to Twitter. The company says their planning to implement a new process soon for display/user name changes.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities, and journalists verified by the social media platform.

Twitter explains that people with new user accounts can't sign up for Twitter Blue for 90 days. The company says their working on an updated process for new Twitter accounts to help lower impersonation risks and may enforce waiting periods for new accounts without notice.

"Thanks for your patience as we’ve worked to make Blue better – we’re excited and looking forward to sharing more with you soon!" Twitter wrote Saturday.

RELATED: Twitter's blue check: A history of the platform's verification system

After Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was flooded by imposter accounts, including from some impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

