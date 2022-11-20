Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras

One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay.

For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.

The CHP Golden Gate Division is investigating both shootings, and has not released information about arrests, suspects, or victims in either case.

A local politician tells KTVU the incidents highlight the need for more cameras and surveillance tools on our roadways.

At roughly 10:30 p.m. Friday, CHP officers were blocking off lanes on the westbound side of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island. They were investigating a shooting that left one person injured by flying debris. There’s no word on the persons condition.

Hours later, just before 3 a.m. Saturday, another shooting happened. This one was on eastbound 80 near the 580 interchange in Oakland, coming off the Bay Bridge.

The CHP says two vehicles were involved in that shooting, which resulted in one death. Police found a body and vehicle in the 900 block of Amador Street in Richmond.

Two victims in another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

Former Hercules Mayor, now city councilman, Dan Romero, says these shootings highlight the need to expand the use of roadway surveillance cameras and license plate readers to catch criminals, something he’s been advocating for years.

"The needs there," said Romero. "I mean, how many more stories, how many more instances do we have to hear of someone passing away."

In 2017, following a rash of shootings along Contra Costa County’s Highway 4 corridor, Romero says he and other public officials fought for and won approval to have the state fund roughly $3.5 million dollars to install cameras and license readers along I-80 and Highway 4, from Richmond to Antioch.

Romero says shootings have since declined, and it’s helping law enforcement when they get a vehicle description.

"Once you capture what the car is the license plate readers will be able to tell law enforcement where that car got off the freeways," said Romero.

The city of Hercules currently has about 30 license plate readers that cost roughly $2000 each. Romero says they’re proving to be a useful tool.

While some may argue the expense and added big brother scrutiny are unnecessary, two drivers we spoke to support increased use of such tech security tools. One told us she’s been personally affected by a freeway shooting.

"I was in a car accident like last year and it was because it was a shooting on the freeway. It was a four-car accident," said Desire Borrela.

In May, Governor Newsom announced funding for an additional 200 camera’s on the state’s freeways, including in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

Some of the locations will include interstates 880, 580, and Highway 4, to name a few.

It’s unknown whether security camera’s captured those two shootings in the East Bay.

