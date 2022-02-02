Oakland car crash kills 2, including teen

Two people died in a car crash in Oakland when a speeding driver reportedly drifted into oncoming traffic on Tuesday night.

A 26-year-old, who was allegedly speeding in a bus lane on International Boulevard, killed a 17-year-old passenger and injured a 16-year-old Nissan driver who was traveling in the opposite direction when he veered into their lane, the East Bay Times reported.

The 26-year-old also died from the collision near 78th Avenue, according to the East Bay Times.

The coroner identified the 26-year-old as Leroy Rodrigues and the 17-year-old as Alejandro Herrera Miranda.

The Oakland police said two people died in the crash, but did not elaborate on the cause of the collision or the ages of the victims.

Police also described it as a hit-and-run collision. The East Bay Times said that the 16-year-old driver fled and was detained. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist.

Citizen App video shows the aftermath of the scene, including crime scene tape and shattered car parts on the road.

Police said it’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs are a factor.

Anyone with information to contact the Oakland police traffic investigation unit at 510-777-8570.