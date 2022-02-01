Man who killed self with bomb in Antioch has explosives conviction

Cell phone video shows police using an explosive charge to breach the front door of Frank Trout's home in Antioch.

The force shattered the windows of his home near West 15th and G streets.

Hours earlier Monday, Trout, 62, apparently blew himself up just blocks away at a nearby school. It's unclear if it was by accident or on purpose.

Antioch police were back at the home on Tuesday and blocked off streets in the neighborhood for a second day in a row..

The man's property was still in shambles. The front door was on the lawn. The home was in such disarray that city officials red-tagged it.

Trout lived by himself. His brother told KTVU off-camera that he was not a threat to anyone. Neighbors seem to agree.

"He's never threatened anybody. He just keeps to himself, the entire time," said neighbor Geovany Mendoza.

But Antioch police say Trout is no stranger to explosives

In 2012, Trout was burned while making pipe bombs Inside the same house.

SEE ALSO: Shooting at spa near Lake Merritt in Oakland kills 1, wounds another

"I was here when the cops were around," Mendoza said. "I do remember that yeah pretty vividly. I think it was in high school when that happened. It was like the same situation. There was a lot of cops last time."

Another neighbor Patricia Botello said in Spanish that it was "crazy what happened."

She said police knew about Trout for years and questioned why he was able to continue making explosives with children and schools nearby.

Advertisement

"He shouldn't have been doing that in the first place," said Mendoza. "It's kind of weird to me that he would be doing all that."