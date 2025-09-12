UC Berkeley turns over 160 names in federal antisemitism investigation

UC Berkeley has turned over the names of about 160 students and employees to the US Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights, to comply with the federal investigation into reports of alleged antisemitism, according to the student newspaper, the Daily Californian.

Letters were sent last week to these people from the school's office of legal affairs, saying they were named in the investigation.

In July, UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons told Congress that the university had "more work to do" regarding antisemitism, but that people also have constitutional rights .

"Berkeley, like our nation, has not been immune to the disturbing rise in antisemitism," he said at the time. "And, as a public university, we have a solemn obligation to protect our community from discrimination and harassment, while also upholding the First Amendment right to free speech."

UC Berkeley Students for Justice in Palestine called the release of information a betrayal, saying the university gave prior assurances that identities would remain protected. The group said students were not aware investigations had been opened against them.

UC Berkeley, UCSF, UCLA, UC Davis and UC San Diego have also been targeted in the antisemitism inquiries.