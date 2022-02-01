UCLA goes remote Tuesday after alleged threats from former lecturer

Classes at UCLA will be held remotely Tuesday in response to a video by a former lecturer referencing a mass shooting and threatening philosophy department members, the university announced.

Matthew Harris, a former postdoctoral fellow, posted the video and an 800-page manifesto making "specific threats" to people in the university's philosophy department, resulting in the school's decision Monday to cancel in-person classes.

"We do not have specific information that this individual is in California. Nonetheless, out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be held remotely" Tuesday, according to a tweet from the university.

Philosophy students received an email Monday stating that Harris had made specific threats to people in the department and posted a video on social media titled "UCLA Philosophy Mass Shooting," the Los Angeles Times reported.

"In light of this, we will continue to have discussion through Zoom until the authorities say that it is safe. I will keep you updated on this situation. But I would avoid being anywhere near Dodd Hall or the philosophy department until further notice," the email states.

Steve Ritea, UCLA's chief media and executive communications officer, told The Times university police are aware of "a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out- of-state law enforcement and federal agencies."

In the video, Harris makes references to race and uses several profanities, according to The Times. He included links to his manifesto and videos, including the video threatening a mass shooting.

"da war is comin," he wrote. "forward dis [expletive] to our tha goldhead caucasoid princess."

According to reports, the FBI has also been notified.

Some students appeared stunned by the news of the video and manifesto.

"It's definitely hitting hard," Kahlila Williams, a senior, told NBC 4.

In a separate post, another student described Harris' class as their least favorite at UCLA and said many students had complained to the department about his behavior, The Times reported.

The student said Harris changed someone's grade 43 times after the end of the academic quarter and had changed their grade three times.

