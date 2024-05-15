UCLA to pay UC Berkeley millions in 'Calimony' following vote

article

The University of California Board of Regents panel approved a plan for UCLA to pay UC Berkeley $10 million a year because the Bruins are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

UCLA's departure led to the dissolution of the Pac-12.

The money, which some call "Calimony", will go to help the Golden Bears' athletic programs.

The payments will start this coming school year, and the special committee on athletics said they will review the payment plan after three years.

Initially, the money was to be paid for the length of the Big Ten's current TV contract, which goes to 2030.

The alimony payments were approved on a vote 7-1 with Regent Keith Ellis voting no, according to the Daily Cal.