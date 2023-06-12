Ukrainian family escapes war, seeks refuge in Marin County

A Bay Area couple has opened their home and their hearts to a Ukrainian family of refugees who fled the war torn country less than two weeks ago.

Alison Smith and Jan Brennan are sponsoring a family of four who has never been to the United States but landed at San Francisco International Airport after days on trains and planes.

They've wanted to do their part to help those Ukrainians who are desperately looking to escape the danger, military conflicts and constant threats of death and destruction.

"It’s been on our minds for a long time, since the beginning of the war," Smith said. "We have room in our house and we’re retired."

Nadiia Kucherenko along with her husband Ruslan, and their two children, Hlib and Melaniia, escaped Kharkiv, a Ukrainian city relentlessly bombarded by bombs.

"Each day was unpredictable," Kucherenko said. "I wasn’t sure that we would be able to come here."

The family decided to leave their country in search of safety and security. And since arriving, they say they’ve been welcomed with open arms.

They said they never imagined Americans they've never met would be so willing to assist them or give them gifts to make their lives easier and stress-free.

"It’s like a fairy tale and an amazing dream," said Kucherenko. "We couldn’t even imagine or expect such help."

Instead of burned out homes or roads destroyed by air missiles, they're living in a neighborhood with manicured lawns and friendly neighbors flying the American and Ukrainian flags.

The trip and sponsorship was made possible through a federal program called "Uniting for Ukraine," which allows U.S. families to host Ukrainian families through a specialized two-year visa program.

The couple devoted an entire side of their San Anselmo home complete with a kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms to the Kucherenko family.

"It’s sort of humbling in a way because there’s such a need to pursue this program," Brennan said. "It’s been amazing."

They were first connected to the Kucherenko family through a website called "Welcome Connect."

9-year-old Melaniia spent her day Monday attending a neighborhood music camp, meeting other young girls who had waited months for her arrival.

"She’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and she’s just really fun to have around," said Holland Adams.

"It’s really fun because I’m also a little Ukrainian," said Milla Minutoli. "So it’s fun meeting someone that actually came from Ukraine like my grandma."

15-year-old Hlib spends his time playing basketball with some of the other neighborhood boys and even had a bike donated to him to ride around.

The host couple said there has been an outpouring of community support including pool passes, gym memberships, a car donation and several neighborhood meet-and-greet parties.

"Since they’ve come it has just taken off," Smith said. "We can’t even keep up with it."

For the children’s mother, Nadiia, seeing them make friends and have fun is the best part of coming to the U.S.

"They start smiling all the time and I’m really happy to see this," she said. "Thank you, thank you, a million times thank you."

MORE INFO: "Uniting for Ukraine" government program

Brooks Jarosz is a reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU