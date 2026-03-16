Cal State East Bay stays undefeated, advances to Elite Eight

The Cal State East Bay Pioneers are dancing into the Elite Eight, continuing a stunning undefeated season with a 73-58 victory over Point Loma Nazarene University in the NCAA Division II West Regional.

What we know:

The win pushes East Bay to 33-0, making it the only remaining undefeated team in NCAA basketball.

The university, which is hosting the regional tournament on its Hayward campus, celebrated the milestone victory on its home court, a moment players and fans described as especially meaningful.

"Oh, I mean it’s crazy," said student Lorenzo Iguban. "I’ve never seen East Bay go undefeated at all, so the energy is crazy too."

It's the first time since 1988 that the school has hosted and appeared in the tournament at the same time.

"Being able to come into an atmosphere where everyone comes together and supports one another is really inspiring," said student Sanaiya.

The Pioneers entered the regional ranked No. 2 in the nation and have matched that billing with a dominant postseason run. Off the court, the team has also excelled academically, posting a 3.54 cumulative GPA.

Capacity crowd

"It’s cool to see the environment," said student Alan Gutierrez. "You’ve never seen the gym that packed before in my life."

What's next:

With the win, East Bay now advances to the Elite Eight in Indianapolis. The quarterfinal matchup has not yet been set, but the game is scheduled for March 25.

"They played their hearts out," said student Brooklyn Traficante. "They’ve definitely left everything on the court, and we’re all so proud of them."

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