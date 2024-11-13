Undefeated East Bay youth football team heads to championship to honor 'Coach Bill'

The Clayton Valley Junior Eagles, a Pee-wee football team in Concord, is undefeated and on its way to the championship game this weekend.

But it's an accomplishment that is bittersweet.

Bill Siu, the team's beloved coach, drowned in a jet ski accident in Lake Tahoe in July 2023.

The team credits its success and resilience to the man they called Coach Bill.

On Tuesday night, the team practiced and prepared for playing in the Pee-wee version of the Super Bowl.

They are undefeated at 11-0.

"Dedication is what you need to play. It doesn't matter if you're good or bad. You just n

Clayton Valley Junior Eagles, a Pee-wee football team in Concord.

eed heart," said QB Anthony Wilson.

That's a lesson that Siu taught his players, a testament to his lasting legacy.

Siu's younger brother, Albert Siu, is now head coach of the team.

He said he's teaching the players what Siu instilled in him.

"If one word can sum up the team, it's discipline and that's what we have," said Albert. "I'm thankful I can still be here, guiding these kids. I know that he's right next to me."

Grit and determination have helped the team move forward after the devastating loss.

The team dedicated the season to Coach Bill.

Before each game since his death, his son, Kanoah, a member of the team, carries the Tongan flag, a nod to the coach's heritage.



"It makes me feel like my dad's there with me," said Kanoah.

There was sadness mixed with pride at the team's success.

"We've built a family, a community and that is the biggest takeaway from this," Coach Bill's wife, Alexie.

The players said Coach Bill lives on through the lives he's touched.

"Every time I run the ball, I hear his voice, and it pushes me to get into the end zone," saidrunning back and linebacker Toonchiii Mahe. "We all miss him. We all love him. We're all doing this for him."

The Junior Eagles play in the championship game, the Turkey Bowl, this Saturday at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.

Clayton Valley Junior Eagles Coach Bill Siu.







Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU