Union Square transforms into massive garden for Tulip Day celebration

The Brief Union Square hosted Tulip Day, featuring 80,000 tulips available for visitors to pick their own bouquets. The one-day event drew thousands of people, with crowds lining up before 6 a.m. to participate. Tulip Day kicked off the Union Square in Bloom campaign, aimed at revitalizing the area and attracting visitors.



For one day only, Union Square has been transformed into a massive, colorful garden to celebrate Tulip Day, with 80,000 tulips on display. Each guest had the chance to pick their own bouquet, with a limit of eight flowers per person.

To accommodate the huge turnout, Post Street was shut down, and crowds began forming well before 6 a.m. Saturday for the colorful spectacle. The event ran from 1 to 4 p.m.

Vicky Randleman was the first to arrive.

"I think it's for fun. I love tulips. I can buy them in the store, but this is just so much more fun," said Vicky Randleman of Pinole.

Vicky was joined by thousands of others, of all ages, from near and far, happily waiting in a line that stretched for blocks.

"It’s really encouraging to see an event like this bring the community together. It's nice to see," said Michael Delgadillo of Sacramento.

"Picking them out and building your own bouquet - it’s just the experience," said Valentina Alvarez of San Jose.

Tulip Day is a publicly-privately sponsored event, costing around $200,000 to produce. The tulips are American-grown, but come from Dutch bulbs.

Union Square in Bloom campaign

Big picture view:

"Tulip Day kicks off Union Square in Bloom. This is our spring and summer tradition, and we’re proud to celebrate our rich floral history here. Today, we have representatives from the Flower Mart and the Dutch Consulate, all coming together to celebrate the magic of our iconic Union Square," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance.

After missing out on last year's event due to long lines, twins Sarah and Phillipa Colborne arrived at sunrise this year.

"We were people-watching while the sun came up, and it’s just fun. It’s worth making the effort," said Sarah and Phillipa Colborne of San Francisco.

Tulip Day also coincided with the opening weekend for b. Patisserie, the award-winning bakery right on the plaza. Chef and co-owner Belinda Leong said they baked double the usual amount of pastries in anticipation of the crowds.

"It feels great. I grew up in Chinatown, and I used to visit downtown all the time. I hope to help revitalize Union Square to what it once was," said Leong.

Beyond Tulip Day, the Union Square Alliance is hosting a series of marquee events throughout the spring and summer, drawing visitors to the heart of the city.